Warriors coach Michael Nees in England to engage UK-born prospects

Warriors coach Michael Nees is in England to engage with UK-born players eligible to play for Zimbabwe’s senior men’s national soccer team.

According to NewZimbabwe.com, Nees arrived in the European country last week and will meet the players alongside ZIFA Global and Diaspora Committee Chairperson Marshall Gore.

The coach will also be assisted by Zimbabwe’s two England-based captains: Marvellous Nakamba, who plays for the Championship side Luton Town, and his vice-captain, Marshall Munetsi, who recently joined the EPL side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

ZIFA president Nqobile Magwizi is expected to join soon.

The team will meet with players such as Trey Nyoni and Isaac Mabaya (Liverpool Academy), Lucien Mahovo (Norwich City), Leon Chiwome (Wolves), Shumaira Mheuka (Chelsea Academy), and Camron Mpofu (Manchester United Academy), among others.

Some of these players have already represented England’s junior teams, including Mabaya, Nyoni, and Mheuka, who are currently part of that setup.

This engagement underscores ZIFA’s strategy to tap into diaspora talent ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals in Morocco, starting December 21.