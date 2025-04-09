Wolves coach Vitor Pereira explains Marshall Munetsi’s role and why he is instrumental to Jorgen Strand Larsen’s recent success

Wolves coach Vitor Pereira has explained Marshall Munetsi’s role and why he has been instrumental to Jorgen Strand Larsen’s recent success.

Munetsi has been deployed as a winger, playing behind the number 9, Larsen, after shifting from his usual midfield role.

The Warriors international has scored one goal and provided a single assist so far.

However, despite not being directly involved in several goals, Pereira believes Munetsi has been a driving force behind Larsen’s improved performances in front of goal.

The coach said after Wolves’ 2-1 victory at Ipswich:

“If you look at the game, do you know why Larsen is playing better? Because of Munetsi. Munetsi is now playing close to him, opening up space for him, helping him play, and attacking the space.

“The markers follow Munetsi, and he creates openings. Strand Larsen’s adaptation to the Premier League is improving. He’s getting better. But it’s because we now have a player behind him, creating space, attacking space, and assisting with the first and second balls. That’s why Larsen is doing better.”