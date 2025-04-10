SA PSL clubs vote to expell Royal AM from top-flight league with immediate effect

South African Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs have voted to expel Royal AM from the top flight with immediate effect.

The decision was made on Thursday after representatives from 31 PSL teams—15 from the Betway Premiership and 16 from the National First Division (NFD)—endorsed the League’s executive committee’s recommendation to terminate Royal AM’s membership.

This follows the KwaZulu-Natal-based club being placed under curatorship due to a reported tax debt of approximately R40 million, linked to club president Shauwn Mkhize and her family trust.

Royal AM’s immediate expulsion means all 11 games they played this season have been nullified.

The club last played a competitive match on December 29, losing 3-1 to TS Galaxy in a Premiership fixture at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg.