Warriors international Joey Phuthi faces uncertain future at Championship club

Warriors international Joey Phuthi faces an uncertain future at Championship club Sheffield Wednesday.

According to English outlet The Star , Phuthi is expected to leave Sheffield at the end of the season.

The Zimbabwean attacker will be released alongside three other Academy players as part of a strategy to promote emerging talents and create room for new additions.

The quartet met with the club’s executives this week to discuss their futures.

Phuthi, 20, joined Sheffield Wednesday in 2018 and was promoted to their U21 squad on a scholarship deal in 2021.

He participated in the senior team’s preseason preparations ahead of the 2023/24 campaign before signing his first professional contract with the club in August 2023.