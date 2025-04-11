ZIFA confirms sponsorship deal for Zimbabwe Women’s Premier Soccer League

The Zimbabwe Football Association has unveiled a sponsorship deal for the Zimbabwe Women’s Premier Soccer League.

The FA confirmed receiving a sponsorship package of US$10,000 from Ponera Construction.

The league didn’t have a sponsor ahead of the new campaign, which starts this weekend.

ZIFA issued a statement, saying: “Ponera Construction has unveiled a USD $10,000 sponsorship in support of the 2025 Zimbabwe Women’s Premier Soccer League.

“This partnership marks another step forward in empowering the women’s game and creating more opportunities for growth and excellence.

“Thank you, Ponera Construction, for believing in the future of Zimbabwean football!”