Ngezi Platinum suffer first defeat of the season, as Billiat scores his first goal for Scottland

Ngezi Platinum Stars suffered their first defeat of the 2025 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season, losing to TelOne in a Matchday 6 fixture at Ascot Stadium on Saturday.

Madamburo had been unbeaten in their first five games, accumulating thirteen points. However, their unbeaten run ended after TelOne secured a 2-1 victory.

The WiFi Boys took the lead through Tawanda Macheke in the third minute. Ngezi equalized five minutes into the second half with a goal from Malvin Gaki, but Washington Navaya restored TelOne’s lead two minutes later.

The result propelled TelOne to fifth place with eleven points, while Ngezi Platinum remained at the top of the table with thirteen points.

Elsewhere, Scottland FC and Yadah FC played out a 1-1 draw at Rufaro Stadium. Khama Billiat scored against his former club, giving Scottland the lead in the 26th minute.

The goal marked Billiat’s first since joining the league newcomers ahead of the season.

At Nyamhunga Stadium, Kwekwe United arrived forty minutes late due to a player protest over unpaid salaries. Their match against ZPC Kariba started at 4:00 PM CAT, with the hosts securing a 5-0 victory.

FC Platinum and Greenfuel played out a goalless draw, while Bikita Minerals earned their first win of the campaign, edging Triangle United 2-1.

CastleLagerPSL Results:

Simba Bhora 4-1 Manica Diamonds

Telone 2-1 Ngezi Platinum

Yadah 1-1 Scottland

FC Platinum 0-0 Greenfuel

Bikita Minerals 2-1 Triangle United

ZPC Kariba 5-0 Kwekwe United