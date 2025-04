Zimbabwean prospect Corbin Mthunzi has signed with Ipswich Town after leaving Brighton and Hove Albion, where he was on a scholarship deal.

The 17-year-old midfielder has secured a two-year professional contract with the Premier League club following a successful trial period.

Mthunzi was born in England to a British mother and a Zimbabwean father.

He has represented England at the Under-15 international level.