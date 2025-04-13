Highlanders edge CAPS United as Dynamos lose against Chicken Inn

Highlanders returned to winning ways after defeating CAPS United in the first league installment of the Battle of the Cities.

Bosso had gone three games without a win, drawing their last three matches.

They secured a 1-0 victory thanks to a goal by Reason Sibanda.

Sibanda scored in the 3rd minute after connecting with a pass from Brighton Ncube.

The win lifted Highlanders to fifth place with nine points, while CAPS United, who have now gone three matches without earning a point, remain in the relegation zone.

In Harare, Dynamos lost 1-0 to Chicken Inn, with Brian Muza scoring the only goal.

The result marked Chicken Inn’s first victory of the season.

At Wadzanayi Stadium in Shamva, MWOS edged Herentals 1-0 to climb to the top of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League table with 14 points.

Results: