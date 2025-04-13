Highlanders Face CAPS United in PSL Matchday 6 Showdown

Highlanders FC will clash with CAPS United this afternoon at Barbourfields Stadium in what promises to be a thrilling Premier Soccer League Matchday 6 encounter.

Kickoff is set for 3:00 PM.

Highlanders, nicknamed Bosso, have had a mixed season, earning six points from a possible fifteen. Their inconsistent form has made home games crucial for turning things around.

Coach Kelvin Kaindu expressed concerns about his team’s defense, saying: “We’ve been conceding goals we shouldn’t. It’s a major issue for us. Opponents have punished our mistakes, and we need to fix this. These are soft, avoidable goals.”

On the other hand, CAPS United, known as the Green Machine, have struggled this campaign, sitting in 17th place with just four points. Despite their challenges, they remain a tough opponent in this storied rivalry.

Both teams have been inconsistent, but their tight history suggests today’s match could deliver surprises.

Last season, Highlanders secured a 2-0 victory at Barbourfields, while CAPS United battled to a 3-2 win in Harare. With both sides regularly finding the net this season, the Matchday 6 fixture is likely to produce goals.

How to Watch the Game

The match will be broadcast live on ZBC TV, available on terrestrial feed, DStv Channel 280, and Zim Digital Decoder.

Gate charges are set at $3 for the rest of the ground, $5 for VIP, and $10 for VVIP.

What the Coaches Said