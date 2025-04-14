Andy Rinomhota Nominated for Cardiff City Player of the Season Award

Andy Rinomhota has been nominated for the Cardiff City Player of the Season Award.

Rinomhota has enjoyed a remarkable turnaround with the Bluebirds following his return from a loan spell last season. The 27-year-old, who was an unused substitute in the first six games of the season, became a regular starter and has featured in 31 games across all competitions so far.

The club commented on Rinomhota’s nomination: “Another versatile option in the City squad, Andy has played predominantly at right-back this term, adapting to his new position with ease. Appearing 27 times in the league this season, the Zimbabwe international has found his feet in an unfamiliar role, delivering consistent defensive performances. He also has one assist, crossing for Callum O’Dowda to head home during our away match at Fratton Park in February.”

The other nominees for the Cardiff City Player of the Season Award are top scorer Callum Robinson, January signing Yousef Salech, Callum O’Dowda, Dimitrios Goutas, and Calum Chambers.

The award will be presented at the 2025 Awards Evening on Saturday, April 26, and voting is now open on the Cardiff City website.