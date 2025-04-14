Munetsi praises Wolves boss after bright EPL start

Marshall Munetsi has praised Wolves boss Vitor Pereira for trusting him since arriving the English Premier League.

Munetsi joined Wolves from Ligue 1 side Stade de Reims during the January transfer window.

He made his debut for the team in early February and has since become a regular in the starting XI.

“The first thing we appreciate as a player is a coach that gives you the idea of his game plan his philosophy,” Munetsi said, as cited on the Express and Star website.

“He presents it to you in a way that is simple and you can understand you can fit in very well.

“He also gives you the confidence. I remember the first game that I had and I didn’t manage to score and he came to me and said ‘what I love about you is that you’re getting into the right positions, don’t hesitate, next time go in again, keep on trying.”

Pereira was the first one to encourage Munetsi to keep going when he missed a few gilt-edged chances, and he’s recognised that improving his finishing is the final piece of the puzzle.

“When you hear something like that from a coach it gives you the confidence to know that he’s trusting me, he knows that I’m working hard to be in this position but the final piece is missing,” he added.

“He’s a person who gives you the identity of the club and he also makes you feel like he’s a father that you can be able to talk to and you can be able to work for him.”