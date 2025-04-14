MWOS ascend to the top, as fairytale start continues

Surely, nobody saw this coming. MWOS, a team whose participation in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League was confirmed on January 22 —exactly 38 days before the start of the 2025 season, top the log standings after six rounds of fixtures.

The Punters’ fairytale style to life in the Premiership was initially considered by some as a fluke, but it’s proving not to be.

Yesterday’s clash against Herentals College at Wadzanayi Stadium was not only a tough test for Lloyd Mutasa’s charges, it was also a test of their character and ability to show resilience amid challenging battles.

They defended resolutely in the second half to hold on for an impressive 1-0 victory over The Students, a result which catapulted them to the summit of the table, one point clear of second-placed Ngezi Platinum Stars.

MWOS boast of the best defense in the league, having conceded just one goal in six matches.

Bikita Minerals’ Tinashe Ruzive is the only player who has breached the Tafadzwa Nyabunze-marshaled MWOS defense, in 540 minutes of football.

Warriors goalkeeper Martin Mapisa, has kept four clean sheets while his deputy Francis Tizayi, also kept a clean sheet in the only game he has featured between the sticks – the goalless draw with former champions FC Platinum at Mandava.

Mutasa, naturally, is happy with how his troops have fared.

“Like I have always been saying, you don’t get easy games in the Premiership and this one was another tough encounter,” Mutasa said in his post-match press conference yesterday.

“But we are happy that from the few chances we managed to create today, we scored one goal which ultimately decided the game.

“There is a lot of team work within the youngsters, defending from the top and fighting for each other, as well as the desire of wanting to get a good result,” he added.

The seasoned coach will face Dynamos next – a team he played for and coached but more importantly, the clash is likely to be played at Ngoni Stadium in Norton.

The facility is set to get the green light from the ZIFA First Instance Board (FIB) to host Premiership matches this week, after the Clayton Arimoso-led executive invested thousands of dollars into its refurbishment.