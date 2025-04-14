ZIFA delegation visit SA on engagement tour with SAFA

A delegation from the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) is in South Africa to engage with the South African Football Association (SAFA).

The travelling group is led by the ZIFA president, Nqobile Magwizi and will see ZIFA engaging SAFA on governance and strategic issues, among others.

ZIFA said in a statement: “A high-level delegation led by ZIFA President, Mr Nqobile Magwizi, is currently in South Africa on an official information exchange tour with the South African Football Association (SAFA). President Magwizi is accompanied by ZIFA Executive Committee members Ms Alice Zeure and Ms Kudzai Kadzombe, as well as ZIFA Chief Executive Officer, Ms Yvonne Manwa.

“The two-day visit will focus on the sharing of best practices and strategic insights across several key areas of the game, including Governance, Human Resources, Information Technology, Competitions, and Commercialisation.

“This engagement forms part of ZIFA’s broader efforts to strengthen institutional capacity and enhance the development of football in Zimbabwe through collaboration with regional and continental peers.

“ZIFA is committed to continuous learning and partnership-building as we work towards a more professional, efficient, and commercially viable football ecosystem.”