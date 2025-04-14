Zim players based abroad round-up

The past weekend saw Zimbabwean footballers in action across global leagues. Here’s how they performed:

English Premier League:

Marshall Munetsi (Wolves) started and played the full 90 minutes in a 4-2 victory against Tottenham. Deployed as a right winger, he recorded one shot on goal and contributed effectively to the attack. Later in the match, he dropped into midfield to help Wolves secure their lead.

English Championship:

Andy Rinomhota (Cardiff City) started in a 2-2 draw against Preston North End. Playing as a right fullback, he featured for 65 minutes before being substituted.

Marvelous Nakamba (Luton Town) returned to the matchday squad against Blackburn Rovers after recovering from a calf injury but remained an unused substitute.

English League One:

Tawanda Chirewa (Huddersfield Town) came on as a late substitute, playing the final seven minutes in a 1-0 defeat to Wycombe Wanderers.

Tendayi Darikwa (Lincoln City) played the entire match in a 1-1 draw against Shrewsbury Town.

Reading midfielder Tivonge Rushesha started in a goalless draw against Northampton Town.

Elsewhere:

Tawanda Maswanhise (Motherwell FC) played 81 minutes in a 0-0 draw against Hearts in the Scottish Premiership.

Copenhagen FC defender Munashe Garan’anga was an unused substitute in their 2-1 loss to Brøndby in the Danish Superliga play-offs.

Knowledge Musona came on as a second-half substitute in Al Akhdoud’s 1-1 draw against Al Taawoun in the Saudi Pro League.