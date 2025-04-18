Simba Bhora, FC Platinum clash in 2025 Independence Cup clash

Simba Bhora and FC Platinum will compete in this year’s Independence Cup clash.

The match, part of the Independence Day celebrations, will take place at Nembudziya Growth Point open ground in Gokwe North this afternoon.

The match will happen soon after the main programme around 3 pm and ZBC TV will show the action.

This marks Simba Bhora’s first appearance in the main Independence Cup fixture. They featured and won the inaugural Children’s Party Cup after defeating Manica Diamonds last year.

FC Platinum, who previously won the cup in 2014 and 2015, are seasoned contenders.

Defending champions Dynamos, who defeated Highlanders last year, will not participate in this year’s Independence Day celebrations.