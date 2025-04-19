Tanzanian Club reveals reason behind Genesis Mangombe’s departure

Tanzanian Premier League side Tabora United has revealed the reason behind Genesis Mangombe’s departure after he spent less than a month in charge.

Mangombe joined the team in March and managed just three games, all of which ended in defeat.

His first match was a cup game against Kagera Sugar, which ended in a 1-1 draw after 90 minutes but was lost on penalties.

The former Dynamos coach then suffered 3-0 defeats to Young Africans SC and Mashujaa FC in league matches.

In a statement, Tabora United said these three poor results prompted the club to terminate Mangombe’s contract.

The Tanzanian club has since appointed Zambian Simonda Kaunda as their new head coach.

“Tabora United Team Management would like to introduce Simonda Kaunda, a Zambian citizen, as the Head Coach for the remainder of the 2024/2025 NBC Premier League Tanzania Mainland season,” the club stated.

“Kaunda replaces former Head Coach Genesis Mangombe, a Zimbabwean citizen, whose contract was terminated by mutual agreement due to a lack of positive results.”

Mangombe has been linked with the head coach position at Triangle United following Luke Masomere’s sacking.