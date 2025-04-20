Marshall Munetsi’s Wolves secure EPL survival

Marshall Munetsi will continue playing in the English Premier League next season after Wolverhampton Wanderers confirmed their survival in the top flight.

Wolves secured a 1-0 victory against Manchester United on matchday 33, establishing an insurmountable 17-point gap over Ipswich Town, who currently occupy the top spot in the relegation zone with five games remaining.

Wolves are now positioned 15th in the league with 38 points.

Munetsi, a key figure in the squad since joining the club in January, started and played the full 90 minutes of the match.

Fellow Zimbabwe Warriors international Tawanda Chirewa is expected to join Wolves next season after spending most of this campaign on two loan spells.