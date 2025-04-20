Triangle United beat Yadah to register first victory as CAPS’ woes continue

Triangle United recorded their first victory of the 2025 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season after beating Yadah 1-0 at Gibbo Stadium on Saturday.

The Sugar Boys had gone for six games without a win and, a setback which resulted in the sacking of head coach Luke ‘Vahombe’ Masomere, who was replaced by former Dynamos and Scottland coach Genesis ‘Kaka’ Mangombe.

Mangombe oversaw his first match in charge against The Mircacle Boys, getting a result in the process.

The result has seen Triangle moving to four points but the Chiredzi-based side remain at the bottom of the table.

In Harare, CAPS United’s woes continued after suffering a fourth successive defeat, this time against Bikita Minerals.

The Green Machine is now tied at 4 points with bottom-placed Triangle United, but are in 17th place due to a superior goal difference.

Elsewhere, Manica Diamonds and TelOne played a 2-2 draw at Sakubva with in-form Washington Navaya scoring a brace, to take his season’s tally to seven.