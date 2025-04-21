CAPS United assistant coach reveals biggest problem behind team’s struggles

CAPS United assistant coach Tonderai Marume has revealed the reason behind his team’s struggles.

The Green Machine suffered their fourth consecutive defeat in the Castle Lager Premiership, losing 1-0 to Bikita Minerals on Sunday.

The result left them tied on four points with bottom-placed Triangle United but positioned one place above, in 17th, due to a superior goal difference.

Speaking after the match, Marume suggested that poor finishing is the primary reason for the team’s losses.

The assistant coach said: “If you look at our performance, we are trying to dominate opponents, and it’s showing. What’s lacking is the end product.

“That’s the difference so far. We have played several matches and failed to score.”

Marume added: “Bikita Minerals made the most of one of the few opportunities they had, and they scored to win the game. The performance was good, but the result isn’t. The result doesn’t truly reflect the performance, but that’s football—it can be cruel.”