MWOS FC upsets Dynamos as Ngezi, Highlanders share spoils

Dynamos were haunted by their former coach, Lloyd Mutasa, after he guided MWOS FC to victory over them in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday 7 encounter on Monday.

MWOS FC, playing in their debut top-flight campaign, secured a 1-0 home victory, thanks to Claude Makopa’s 52nd-minute effort.

The result placed MWOS three points clear at the top with 17 points.

Meanwhile, the match marked the first time Ngoni Stadium in Norton hosted a top-flight game following its approval last week.

At Baobab Stadium, Ngezi Platinum dropped points and fell to third place after a goalless draw against Highlanders.

Scottland FC also dropped one place to fourth following a 1-1 draw against FC Platinum.

Vassili Kawe netted the opening goal for Scottland in the first half, before FC Platinum equalized through Junior Selemani early in the second half.

Simba Bhora moved to second on the log, thanks to a 1-0 victory against Chicken Inn.

Namibian striker Isaskar Gurirab scored the solitary goal for the defending champions.

The match between Kwekwe United and Herentals College FC was not played after Kwekwe United failed to appear at the venue due to salary disputes with management.

CastleLager PSL Results:

MWOS 1-0 Dynamos

Ngezi Platinum 0-0 Highlanders

Scottland 1-1 FC Platinum

Chicken Inn 0-1 Simba Bhora