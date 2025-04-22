FC Platinum Coach Norman Mapeza says he won’t pressure team after fifth consecutive draw

FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza stated that he will not put pressure on his team following their fifth consecutive draw in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday 7 encounter on Monday.

The Platinum Boys came from behind to secure a 1-1 draw against Scottland at Rufaro Stadium.

The visitors equalized through a sublime Junior Selemani goal in the 55th minute, canceling out Scottland’s opener by Vassili Kawe.

Speaking after the match, Mapeza said: “I am not going to put anyone under unnecessary pressure.

“The positive is that we are playing good football and creating chances. This is how we have been playing, and we want to continue this way. We will come good.

“I am focusing on the positives. Selemani scored a fantastic goal, we had chances, and we could have scored another. I can’t say I am relieved that we finally scored today because the boys need to do more.”

Monday’s result placed FC Platinum in tenth place with nine points. They will face Triangle United in their next match.