Mutasa: The lord of Lloyds

Lloyd Mutasa is a man of many reactions in the dugout. The seasoned gaffer barely sits during a game, as he prefers making sure his charges stick to how they ought to play, and more importantly, the game plan on a given day.

Incredibly, the only time Mutasa has reacted to MWOS conceding a goal this season, is just once in 630 minutes of football.

Highlanders, Yadah, FC Platinum, ZPC Kariba, Herentals and Dynamos have all failed to breach the MWOS defense, in what has been a fairytale start to life in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League for the Punters.

Only Bikita Minerals have managed to breach the MWOS defense, when the two sides played out a 1-1 stalemate at Sakubva Stadium on the 8th of March.

MWOS goalkeeper Martin Mapisa has five cleans sheets to his name, in a debut campaign in which the Punters have mastered the art of grinding results.

Of MWOS’ five wins so far, four have been 1-0 shorelines.

The Norton-based outfit edged Highlanders, ZPC Kariba, Herentals and Dynamos 1-0, and scored two goals in just one match this season – their 2-0 victory over Yadah.

Of the three Lloyds in the Premiership, Mutasa is only one who is enjoying the start to the season.

His namesakes Chigowe and Chitembwe, have had the going tough so in the 2025 campaign.

Chitembwe’s CAPS United were stunned by Bikita Minerals at Rufaro, which was the Green Machine’s fourth loss on the trot.

Only a superior goal difference is the reason why Triangle United is the basement team on the log standings and not CAPS.

As a result of the poor start to a campaign in which those who bleed green expected so much, Chitembwe’s future is shrouded in uncertainty.

In the blue half of the city, Chigowe is not a happy man either.

The lanky coach has overseen three consecutive losses with DeMbare failing to score in the process.

A section of the club’s ever-demanding fans, called for his dismissal after the 1-0 loss to Chicken Inn at Rufaro.

For Mutasa though, it’s all smiles.

The former midfielder though, admits he is a bit surprised by how his charges have faired.

“Surprised I am. In the first two games I could see the change of competition, in terms of the Premier Soccer League as compared to the Northern Region Soccer League last year,” said Mutasa.

“As a result, we just hoped and prayed that we would stay afloat,” he added.

The biggest strength, as far as MWOS’ brilliant start to the season is concerned, has been a resolute defense, which Mutasa expected excel.

“When we took Valentine Katsande and Innocent Zambezi, we were aware of our defensive flows and the executive accepting what we wanted was top notch and decisive,” said Mutasa.