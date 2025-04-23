Thulani Javas Sibanda leaves Scotland FC to return to Bulawayo Chiefs as new CEO

Thulani Javas Sibanda has left Scotland FC to return to Bulawayo Chiefs as the new Chief Executive Officer of the club.

Javas joined Scotland FC at the start of the season when the Mabvuku-based side was promoted to the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League, where he served as the club’s Digital Media Officer.

His return to Bulawayo Chiefs, who are now competing in the Southern Region Division One League, was confirmed in a statement by the club.

The statement reads:

“Bulawayo Chiefs Football Club is delighted to an- nounce the return of Thulani Javas Sibanda, who has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the club.

Thulani Javas, a dedicated and passionate individu- al, previously served as our Media Officer from 2018, when the team was promoted to the Premier League. His contributions during that pivotal time were invaluable, helping to elevate the club’s profile and strengthen our connection with supporters.

“After a successful short stint as Digital Media Officer at Scottland FC, Javas has chosen to return to his roots at Bulawayo Chiefs. His experience in digital media, combined with his deep understand- ing of our club’s ethos and community, positions him perfectly to lead us into a new chapter of growth and success.

“As CEO, Thulani Javas Sibanda will focus on enhancing our operational strategies, fostering community engagement, and ensuring that Bulawayo Chiefs continues to thrive both on and off the pitch. His vision and commitment to excellence will be vital in steering the club towards achieving our goals.

“We are excited to welcome Mr Sibanda back home and look forward to the positive impact he will un- doubtedly make. We encourage all our supporters and stakeholders to join us in celebrating this renewed chapter for Bulawayo Chiefs.”