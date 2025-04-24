CAPS United Team Manager Chinogwenya Resigns

CAPS United team manager Shakespeare Chinogwenya has resigned from his position.

Chinogwenya’s resignation comes amid the club’s struggles in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League, where they are currently second from the bottom.

The Harare giants announced the development in a statement, saying:

“The CAPS United Football Club family would like to announce the resignation of our esteemed Team Manager, Mr Shakespeare Chinogwenya, effective immediately.

“We take this opportunity to express our deepest gratitude to Mr. Shakespeare Chinogwenya for his tireless dedication, unwavering commitment, and invaluable contributions to the club over the years.”

CAPS United is expected to announce further technical team changes as they work to avoid relegation.