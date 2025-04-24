ZIFA Launches “Roots and Dreams” Initiative After Meeting Warriors Prospects in UK

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) president, Nqobile Magwizi, has launched the “Roots and Dreams” initiative in the United Kingdom after meeting several foreign-born players eligible to represent Zimbabwe’s national teams.

Magwizi is in the UK alongside Warriors coach Michael Nees, where they are engaging UK-born players with Zimbabwean heritage and Zimbabwean diaspora at large.

According to ZIFA, the primary goal of the initiative is to connect these players with their Zimbabwean roots.

The FA stated: “We are pleased to announce the successful launch of the ‘Roots and Dreams’ initiative by ZIFA President Mr. Nqobile Magwizi in London yesterday, alongside Warriors Head Coach Mr. Michael Nees.

“This significant initiative symbolizes both a deep connection to our heritage and an ambitious vision for the future of Zimbabwean football.”

ZIFA added: “The engagement in London was both fruitful and inspiring. The ZIFA leadership interacted with members of the Zimbabwean diaspora, responding to thoughtful questions, listening to innovative ideas, and sharing the Association’s vision for a new era of Zimbabwean football.”

The second leg of the diaspora engagement takes place this evening in Birmingham.