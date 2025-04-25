Divine Lunga reveals Mamelodi Sundowns’ game plan ahead of CAF Champions League clash against Al Ahly

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Divine Lunga has shared his team’s strategy for their second-leg semifinal match against Al Ahly in the CAF Champions League.

The teams will face off on Friday night at the Cairo International Stadium, following a goalless draw in the first leg a week ago.

According to Lunga, Sundowns aim to secure a victory within regulation time and avoid a penalty shootout.

The Zimbabwean left-back, as quoted on the Mamelodi Sundowns website, said: “I think it’s not going to be an easy game, just like when we played in Pretoria, but we are going to put maximum effort so that we can win the game.

“We don’t want to go to the penalties because penalties are like a game of gambling. So, we will need to put our A-game so that we can manage to score and win the game in 90 minutes.”

Lunga added: “Playing in big stadiums will not be new for us, moreover, we have several players who are exposed to such crowds in their respective national teams. It’s going to be a normal game for us, and the huge crowd will not affect us in any way.”