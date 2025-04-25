Dynamos coach discusses need to reinforce squad after inconsistent results

Dynamos coach Lloyd Chigowe has emphasized the need to reinforce his squad after failing to achieve consistent results.

The Glamour Boys have struggled with inconsistency and have failed to score in five of their seven matches.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of their game against Kwekwe United on Sunday, Chigowe highlighted the shortage of strikers in his squad.

He said: “It’s concerning because when you look at the 1-0 scorelines, it shows we have a crisis in front of goal. We create chances but fail to convert them.

“Currently, we are in a period where we cannot register new players or make changes to address this issue.

“So, we must elevate our training intensity to ensure we score one or two goals to secure victories. It’s worrying that we have not been finding the net consistently.”