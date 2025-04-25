Huddersfield Town assessing Warriors international

Zimbabwe international Joey Phuthi is on trial at Huddersfield Town as he searches for a new club ahead of the upcoming season.

Phuthi’s contract with Sheffield Wednesday is set to expire at the end of the current campaign, and the Championship club will not offer him a new deal.

According to The Sheffield Star, the 20-year-old featured for Huddersfield Town’s B Team in their Central League Cup final against Mansfield Town’s under-21s.

Phuthi was named on the bench as a trialist and played the second half of the match.

The publication reports that Huddersfield have been admirers of the youngster for some time, and he is believed to have impressed during the game.

The two-time capped Zimbabwe international made his senior professional debut for Sheffield Wednesday in December 2023.