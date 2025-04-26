Andy Rinomhota’s Cardiff City relegated from English Championship as Warriors international faces uncertain future

Cardiff City have been relegated from the English Championship following a goalless draw against West Brom on Saturday.

The Bluebirds, home to Zimbabwe international Andy Rinomhota, are now five points from safety with only one game remaining in the 2024/25 season.

Cardiff dropped to the bottom of the table after Plymouth Argyle and Luton Town secured wins on Saturday.

Luton, which includes another Zimbabwean player, Marvelous Nakamba, climbed out of the relegation zone to 21st place, while Plymouth, featuring Zimbabwean defender Brendan Galloway, moved up to 23rd.

Both Luton and Plymouth’s fates will be decided on the final matchday of the English Championship season next weekend.

Meanwhile, Rinomhota faces an uncertain future as his Cardiff City contract expires at the end of the campaign.

Cardiff’s relegation to League One will play a significant role in the Warriors international’s decision regarding his next move.