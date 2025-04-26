CAPS United edge Yadah to move out of relegation zone as TelOne, Highlanders share spoils

CAPS United moved out of the relegation zone after defeating Yadah 1-0 in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday 8 game at Rufaro Stadium on Saturday.

Rodwell Chinyengetere scored the solitary goal late in the match, connecting with a corner kick.

The Green Machine climbed three places to 14th and ended a four-match losing streak with the victory.

Yadah slipped into the relegation zone, now sitting in 16th place.

At Ascot Stadium, TelOne and Highlanders played out a 1-1 draw.

TelOne took the lead through Milton Chimedza in the 25th minute before Highlanders equalized with a goal from Reason Sibanda.

In Shamva, Simba Bhora and MWOS played a goalless draw.

The result did not affect the top of the table, with MWOS remaining three points clear in first place, while defending champions Simba Bhora held onto second.

Elsewhere, Ngezi Platinum and Triangle United drew 1-1, as did Manica Diamonds vs Chicken Inn and FC Platinum vs Triangle United.

The match between ZPC Kariba and Scottland at Nyamhunga Stadium also ended in a goalless draw.