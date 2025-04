The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday 8 action continues this afternoon with seven games scheduled.

Two matches will be broadcast live on ZBC TV and ZTN Prime:

ZBC TV will air the match between defending champions Simba Bhora and newcomers, current log leaders MWOS at Wadzanayi Stadium in Shamva.

ZTN Prime will broadcast the Yadah vs. CAPS United match at Rufaro Stadium in Harare.

Both games kick off at 3:00 PM CAT.

Here are fixtures: