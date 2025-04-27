Tawanda Maswanhise wins Goal of the Season award in Scotland

Tawanda Maswanhise won Motherwell FC’s Goal of the Season award at the club’s ceremony on Saturday.

Maswanhise had three goals nominated, but his stunning strike against Rangers in December claimed the prize.

He scored with an impressive turn-and-shot effort inside the box.

In addition to the Goal of the Season accolade, the Zimbabwe international was named the G4 Claims Player of the Month for December 2024 and also pocked a few Man of the Match accolades.

Here is the goal: