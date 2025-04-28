Zim players based abroad round up

There were mixed fortunes for Zimbabwean players based abroad during the weekend’s action.

English Premier League

Marshall Munetsi’s Wolves continued their impressive run, defeating Leicester City 3-0. Munetsi played the full match, starting as a right winger before shifting to midfield later in the game.

English Championship

Andy Rinomhota’s Cardiff City were relegated from the Championship following a goalless draw against West Brom on Saturday. Rinomhota played the entire match, operating in his preferred midfield role.

Luton Town, featuring Warriors midfielder Marvelous Nakamba, secured a 1-0 victory over Coventry City, keeping their relegation battle alive. Nakamba was an unused substitute, but his team moved out of the relegation zone and needs a win in their next match to avoid relegation.

English League One

Tawanda Chirewa (Huddersfield Town) was not included in the matchday squad for their 3-1 loss to Exeter City.

Tendayi Darikwa (Lincoln City) played the full match in a 3-2 defeat against Stockport.

Reading midfielder Tivonge Rushesha started in a 2-0 win against Bristol Rovers, playing for 76 minutes.

Elsewhere,

Tawanda Maswanhise (Motherwell FC) was not part of the matchday squad for their 3-2 victory over St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership. However, the striker won the Goal of the Season award at the club’s awards ceremony held after the match.

Copenhagen FC defender Munashe Garan’anga came off the bench for a cameo appearance in their 3-1 win against AGF in the Danish Superliga play-offs.