Zimbabwean businessman Tendani Sebata severs ties with Botswana Premiership club Township Rollers

Zimbabwe-born businessman Tendani Sebata has withdrawn his sponsorship of Township Rollers, effective 31 May 2025.

Tendani, through his South Africa-based company, Sebata Holdings, sponsored the Botswana Premier League giants and became the club’s president at the start of the season.

The reasons for Sebata’s decision were not publicly disclosed by the club, but a separate statement from Sebata Holdings raised concerns about the club’s governance.

The Botswana Premier League club stated:

“Township Rollers FC confirms that on Monday, 28 April 2025, the club received correspondence from Sebata Consolidated Holdings, confirming that Mr Tendani Sebata has tendered his resignation to part ways with the club effective 31 May 2025. We have also been made aware of a media release shared with the press and interviews conducted by Sebata Holdings representative.”

The statement added:” We will endeavour to engage further with the Sebata Group for a smooth transition. At this stage we will also be engaging our internal stakeholders such as players, technical team and office staff as well as club members.”