Zimbabwe’s Liverpool pair unlikely to receive automatic EPL winners’ medals

Zimbabwean Liverpool players Trey Nyoni and Isaac Mabaya are unlikely to automatically receive Premier League winners’ medals despite being named in the Reds’ 2024/25 Premier League squad list.

Liverpool clinched their 20th English top-flight title, their second in the Premier League era, on April 27, 2025, with four games remaining, defeating Tottenham 5-1 at Anfield.

Under Premier League regulations, players must make at least five league appearances to automatically qualify for a winners’ medal. The winning club receives 40 medals to distribute, with the remainder allocated at the club’s discretion after automatic qualifiers are awarded.

Trey Nyoni, a 17-year-old midfielder, was included in four Premier League matchday squads but did not play any minutes in the competition during the 2024/25 season.

He has, however, made senior appearances in other competitions, including the FA Cup, the Carabao Cup, and the UEFA Champions League, where he became Liverpool’s youngest-ever player in European competition.

Isaac Mabaya, did not make any Premier League matchday squads this season. His only senior appearance was in the FA Cup against Plymouth Argyle in the 2023/24 season, marking his senior debut.

Despite not meeting the automatic qualification criteria, Nyoni and Mabaya could still receive medals at Liverpool’s discretion, as the club has 19 spare medals after awarding 21 to players who meet the five-appearance threshold.

These additional medals are often shared with other squad members, coaches, and staff.

Liverpool will be presented with the Premier League trophy and their medals on the final matchday of the season against Crystal Palace on May 25, 2025.