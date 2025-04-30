CAPS United lose to FC Platinum to drop into relegation zone again as Simba Bhora move to the top

CAPS United dropped into the relegation zone again after a 2-1 loss to FC Platinum on Matchday 9 of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League on Wednesday.

The Green Machine had secured a win over the weekend, which lifted them out of the relegation zone. However, the Harare giants slumped in their next match as the Platinum Boys clinched victory with goals from Thando Ngwenya and Misheck Ngwenya in either half.

CAPS United’s consolation goal came from Junior Bunjira early in the second half.

This result pushed them back into the danger zone, as Yadah recorded a victory to climb to 14th place. The Miracle Boys defeated Ngezi Platinum 2-1 at Baobab Stadium, with Francis Mustafa and Vincent Sango scoring for Yadah, while Mcdonald Makuwe netted for Ngezi Platinum.

At Barbourfields Stadium, Highlanders returned to winning ways, edging out Bikita Minerals 1-0. Brighton Ncube scored the solitary goal in the 17th minute, placing Highlanders fourth in the standings.

Elsewhere, Green Fuel and Dynamos played out a goalless draw, as did Chicken Inn and TelOne.

Defending champions Simba Bhora moved to the top of the table after a 2-1 triumph over Kwekwe United, while ZPC Kariba secured a 2-1 victory against Triangle United.

Results:

CAPS United 1-2 FC Platinum

Green Fuel 0-0 Dynamos

Highlanders 1-0 Bikita Minerals

Chicken Inn 0-0 TelOne

Kwekwe United 1-2 Simba Bhora

Ngezi Platinum 1-2 Yadah

Triangle United 1-2 ZPC Kariba