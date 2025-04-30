ZIFA makes two Executive appointments

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has announced two executive appointments.

The association has appointed Norman Gwangwadza as Head of Finance and Administration and Mack Ruck as Commercial Manager.

A statement by ZIFA reads: “We are pleased to announce two significant executive appointments as part of our ongoing efforts to enhance governance, strengthen operational efficiency, and drive sustainable growth across all areas of the organisation.

“Effective 1st May 2025, Mr Norman Gwangwadza will join ZIFA as Head of Finance and Administration/Financial Controller, while Mr Mark Ruck will assume the role of Commercial Manager.

“These strategic appointments mark a pivotal step in ZIFA’s mission to build a professional, transparent, and commercially viable football administration.”

Profile: Norman Gwangwadza – Head of Finance and Administration

Mr. Gwangwadza is a seasoned finance professional with over 20 years of experience in financial management, auditing, and administration. He is a Chartered Accountant (Zimbabwe) and a Registered Public Accountant, having trained with a global professional services firm. He holds a Bachelor of Accountancy (Honours) degree from the University of Zimbabwe. His career includes senior leadership roles in the agriculture and healthcare sectors, as well as experience in internal auditing within diversified business operations. Most recently, he has been providing consultancy services focused on strengthening financial systems and controls across various organizations.

Profile: Mack Ruck – Commercial Manager

Mr. Ruck brings over two decades of high-level operational and commercial experience across industries, including retail, manufacturing, and supply chain management. He has held senior leadership roles overseeing large-scale operations, logistics, and commercial strategy within major national businesses. Throughout his career, Mr. Ruck has demonstrated a strong track record in business transformation, cost optimization, and revenue growth. His expertise will be instrumental in shaping ZIFA’s commercial strategy, enhancing stakeholder engagement, and identifying new revenue opportunities to support the growth of Zimbabwean football.