Daniel Msendami’s agent confirms interest from North Africa and abroad

Daniel Msendami’s agent, Tshepo More, has confirmed receiving enquiries from Nprth Africa and abroad about the winger.

Msendami has impressed in his debut top-flight season with Marumo Gallants, featuring in 24 matches.

In his most recent match, a 2-1 win against Kaizer Chiefs, the Zimbabwean forward was named Man of the Match after scoring one of the goals.

Speaking to FarPost.com, More said he has received calls from overseas clubs, as well as teams in the PSL and North Africa, enquiring about his client’s services, but no formal offer has been made.

The agent stated: “I always tell Daniel that what we call an offer is something in writing. Once it is in black and white, then we call it an offer. But if you just receive calls saying, ‘We want this player,’ that’s not an offer. So, have I received calls? Yes, I have received calls from abroad, clubs in the PSL, and North Africa.”

More also discussed Msendami’s transfer to Marumo Gallants despite interest from major South African PSL clubs.

He added: “We are going through a phase similar to what we experienced last season when Daniel was still at Jwaneng Galaxy. We had many offers, some from big clubs, and people questioned why we chose Marumo Gallants.

“We chose Marumo Gallants at that time so Daniel could showcase his talent. We appreciate the club giving him that platform, and we thank the chairman, Abram Sello, for believing in Daniel.”