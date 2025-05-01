MWOS FC, Manica Diamonds share spoils as Scottland beat Herentals

MWOS FC retained the top spot in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League, but their lead was narrowed to one point after a 1-1 draw against Manica Diamonds.

MWOS now have 19 points, just one point ahead of second-placed Simba Bhora, who secured a victory on Wednesday.

The Punters earned the draw thanks to a late equalizer by Salif Cheya in the 85th minute.

Manica Diamonds had taken the lead in the 13th minute through Ask Rupande.

At Rufaro Stadium, Scottland FC defeated Herentals 1-0, with Tymon Machope scoring the decisive goal in the 57th minute.

The victory elevated Scottland to third place in the standings, while Herentals dropped to 11th.