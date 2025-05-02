Andy Rinomhota wins Players’ Player of the Season award at Cardiff City

Cardiff City star Andy Rinomhota won the Players’ Player of the Season award at the club’s end-of-season awards ceremony held this week.

Rinomhota enjoyed a remarkable turnaround with the Bluebirds following his return from a loan spell last season.

The 27-year-old, who was an unused substitute in the first six games of the campaign, became a regular starter and featured in 31 matches across all competitions.

Initially playing in his usual midfield role, the Zimbabwe international also filled in at right-back, delivering consistently strong defensive performances.

He was voted by his teammates as their standout star of the season.

Rinomhota was also nominated for the Player of the Season award but lost out to Callum Robinson.

Meanwhile, Cardiff City will compete in English League One next season following their relegation from the Championship.