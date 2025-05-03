Everyone wants to beat us, says MWOS FC coach Lloyd Mutasa

MWOS FC coach Lloyd Mutasa believes his side has become a target for every team following their remarkable run in their debut Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season.

MWOS currently leads the table with nineteen points, one point ahead of second-placed Simba Bhora.

The Punters are one of only two teams, alongside FC Platinum, yet to lose a game this season. They have recorded five wins and four draws in the nine games played so far.

MWOS will face Chicken Inn on Sunday afternoon, and Mutasa anticipates a tricky challenge from the Bulawayo side.

“It’s going to be another tough encounter,” the coach said. “When you’re at the top of the table, everyone wants to beat you. Every team wants to break the jinx.

Mutasa added: “We are hoping for a win. Remember, we lost two points at home, (in the 1-1draw against Manica) something that is new to us.

“We want to try as much as we can to rectify it.

“But they will come at us, and this should serve as a warning to our team that we need to give our all against every opponent.”