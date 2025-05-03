Highlanders beat Yadah as FC Platinum, Ngezi Platinum share spoils

Highlanders secured their second consecutive victory, defeating Yadah FC 2-0 in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday 10 clash at Heart Stadium on Saturday.

The win was courtesy of a brace by Reason Sibanda.

Sibanda scored his first goal in the 4th minute and sealed the victory with his second in the 68th minute.

The result propelled Highlanders to third place on the league table with 17 points, while Yadah slipped into the relegation zone at 16th.

At Nyamhunga Stadium, CAPS United earned a goalless draw, moving them out of the relegation zone.

The Green Machine now sit in 15th place with 8 points, while Kariba move into 7th with fourteen points.

The Platinum derby between FC Platinum and Ngezi Platinum at Mandava Stadium also ended in a goalless draw.

At Wadzanayi Stadium in Shamva, Simba Bhora and Green Fuel played out a goalless draw, with both teams finishing the match with 10 players.

Green Fuel’s Tarirai Chikwende was sent off in the 67th minute after receiving a second yellow card.

Simba Bhora, the defending champions, were reduced to 10 men in the 85th minute when midfielder Butholezwe Ncube received a red card.

The draw kept Simba Bhora at the top of the table, at least temporarily, as second-placed MWOS FC are set to play on Sunday.

Elsewhere, TelOne edged Bikita Minerals 1-0, with Washington Navaya scoring the decisive goal from a penalty in the 94th minute.

