Tawanda Maswanhise scores winning goal to secure Scottish Premiership survival for Motherwell

Tawanda Maswanhise scored a stoppage-time winner to secure Scottish Premiership safety for Motherwell with a 2-1 victory at Dundee.

Dundee took a half-time lead through Antonio Portales before Tom Sparrow equalized for Motherwell.

Maswanhise, introduced as a second-half substitute, headed in the decisive goal, marking his ninth direct goal involvement—six goals and three assists—in his debut top-flight season with Motherwell.