MWOS FC beat Chicken Inn to return to winning ways as Scottland edge Dynamos to move into second

MWOS FC opened a three-point lead in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League standings after edging out Chicken Inn in a Matchday 10 encounter played at Luveve Stadium on Sunday.

The Punters, who dropped points in the previous round, cruised to victory thanks to Nigel Matinha’s brilliant strike in the 38th minute.

The result extended Chicken Inn’s winless run to four games, while MWOS maintained their undefeated start to the new campaign.

At Rufaro Stadium, Scottland beat Dynamos 1-0 in coach Tonderai Ndiraya’s first encounter against his former side, the Glamour Boys, since taking over Mabvuravira ahead of the new season.

The Mabvuku-based club is now in second place with 19 points, three behind fellow PSL newcomers MWOS.

The game between Manica Diamonds and Kwekwe United ended in a goalless draw.