CAPS United unveil Ian Bakala as Lloyd Chitembwe takes new role

CAPS United have unveiled Ian Bakala as part of a newly assembled technical team.

Bakala, a former Green Machine player, rejoins the club as an assistant coach.

Lloyd Chitembwe has been redeployed to the role of Technical Director, with the new head coach set to be announced on Thursday.

The other members of the previous technical team have been relieved of their duties, and a new setup will be unveiled in time for the upcoming weekend match against Herentals.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, club president Farai Jere said:

“Ian Bakala will serve as the assistant head coach in the new technical team. A new head coach will be announced on Thursday.

“We will also introduce a new technical setup that will take effect this weekend.

“Lloyd Chitembwe will remain with the club and assume the position of Technical Director.”

CAPS United are making these technical changes following a poor start to the season.

Makepekepe are currently positioned one place above the relegation zone, sitting 15th with eight points from ten games.