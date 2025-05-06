ZIFA President and Warriors coach meet Bayern Munich officials

ZIFA President Nqobile Magwizi and Warriors coach Michael Nees met with Bayern Munich officials in Munich, Germany, last week.

The meeting, held at the FC Bayern Campus, focused on exploring “cooperation opportunities.”

Bayern Munich was represented by Markus Brunnschneider, Head of Match & Tactics Analysis, Scouting, and Squad Planning.

The visit followed Magwizi and Nees’ meeting with SAFA President Danny Jordaan and a tour of the UK.

ZIFA stated in a post on X: “Last week, ZIFA President Nqobile Magwizi, and Warriors coach Michael Nees met with Markus Brunnschneider – Head of Match & Tactics Analysis, Scouting, and Squad Planning at FC Bayern München – at the prestigious FC Bayern Campus.

“The agenda? Exploring exciting cooperation opportunities between ZIFA and FC Bayern, aimed at knowledge exchange and strategic development geared towards unlocking Zimbabwe’s football potential on the global stage!”