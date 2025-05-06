Tawanda Chirewa departs Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town have confirmed their retained list following the conclusion of the 2024/25 campaign.

Tawanda Chirewa, who was on loan, will return to his parent club, Wolves.

The Zimbabwe international joined the League One side on a six-month loan.

Huddersfield stated in a statement: “We have today confirmed out 2024/25 Retained List, with 10 players who have First Team appearances set to depart the Club at the conclusion of their contracts…

“Having spent the 2024/25 season at the John Smith’s Stadium on loan, Callum Marshall, Nigel Lonwijk, Joe Hodge and Tawanda Chirewa will all return to their parent clubs with our thanks and best wishes for the future.”