Tendayi Darikwa wins two prestigious awards in debut season at Lincoln City

Tendayi Darikwa has been named Lincoln City’s Player of the Season in his debut campaign with the club.

Darikwa joined Lincoln at the start of the season after leaving Cypriot side Apollon Limassol.

The 32-year-old started 44 league games and made three appearances in the FA Cup and three in the EFL Trophy, totaling 50 appearances across all competitions this season.

The Zimbabwean defender also scored five goals and provided five assists in all competitions.

Darikwa was presented with the Player of the Season award at a ceremony held this week.

He also won the Players’ Player of the Season award.

The former Warriors defender is contracted to Lincoln City until 2026, with the club holding a one-year option.