Kwekwe United partners with South African Academy

Kwekwe United has partnered with South African football academy, Hellenics FC Academy.

The Zimbabwean top-flight club signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the academy.

This partnership will foster cooperation between the two clubs and provide local players with opportunities for European connections.

Kwekwe United released the following statement:

“Kwekwe United Football Club is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Hellenic FC Academy, one of South Africa’s most respected football development institutions based in Cape Town.

“This strategic partnership marks a major milestone in the club’s growth and a bold step forward for youth football development in the Midlands province and Zimbabwe as a whole.

“Under the agreement, Hellenic FC Academy will work closely with Kwekwe United to provide technical support, coach and player exchange programs, and crucial pathways for talented young players to gain exposure and access to European football markets.

“This partnership is expected to unlock new opportunities for players to pursue professional careers abroad while also generating much-needed revenue to help sustain and develop the club.”