Sean Fusire bids farewell to Carlisle United

Zimbabwean midfielder Sean Fusire has bid farewell to Carlisle United after the end of his loan spell with the Cumbrians.

Fusire will return to his parent club, Sheffield Wednesday.

During his time at Carlisle, the young midfielder struggled in League Two, spending large periods on the bench and sometimes being omitted from the matchday squad.

Fusire began playing regularly toward the end of the season, featuring in all of their last nine games and starting six of them.

Posting on Instagram, Fusire thanked Carlisle United, saying:

“Great people, great city, and a great club. It hurts not to have reached our goal, but I’m so grateful for my time here. God is so good. Thank you for all the support, and all the best for the future.”